Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Forward Andre Ayew has scored nine goals in 15 games for club and country so far this season

Andre Ayew has returned to Swansea City for treatment on a muscle strain after being injured on Ghana duty.

The Black Stars captain suffered the problem in training and has been ruled out of Tuesday's trip to Sudan for the second leg of the 2021 Afcon qualifier.

The 30-year-old forward scored both goals as Ghana won Thursday's first leg at home 2-0.

Swansea will assess the extent of Ayew's injury ahead of Saturday's home Championship match with Rotherham.