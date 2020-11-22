Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Wolves are hoping to have skipper Conor Coady available to face Southampton despite a recent Covid-19 scare.
Rayan Ait-Nouri also withdrew from international duty and his adductor problem will be assessed, while Leander Dendoncker will be fit.
Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand are both available again after recent hamstring problems.
Saints' only absentee is Danny Ings, who has a knee injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton showed they could cope without Danny Ings when they brushed Newcastle aside before the international break. This is a much sterner test, however.
Saints are not just well-organised, they are forward-thinking. I really like the way they look to move the ball forward, get people in wide areas and stretch the opposition.
But they are up against Wolves, who are a really canny team and have got a bit of class too.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side very rarely have off nights. Yes, they keep things very tight but they are what I would call a probing team. Once they find a weakness, they are in.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves have lost just one of the past eight league meetings, winning four and drawing three.
- Southampton are one short of 100 league goals against Wolves.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have kept an unsurpassed 13 Premier League clean sheets in 2020.
- Each of their last nine league wins have been achieved without conceding a goal.
- They are unbeaten in 22 home fixtures against teams outside the established top six since a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in January 2019.
- Raul Jimenez has scored half of Wolves' eight Premier League goals this season.
Southampton
- Southampton could win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2016.
- Only Manchester United had earned more Premier League away points in 2020 than the 24 by Saints prior to the latest round of fixtures.
- They are one short of 100 Premier League goals under Ralph Hasenhuttl.
- Saints are winless in their past 12 Premier League fixtures on a Monday.
- Che Adams has scored three goals in his last four Premier League matches, only one fewer than in his first 34 appearances in the competition.