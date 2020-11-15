Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

‘Wrexham has the potential for growth’

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will find out on Monday if Wrexham fans have backed their takeover bid for the National League club.

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members' vote on the issue closed on Sunday.

Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney have told trust members they want to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

If WST members back the takeover, board director Spencer Harris has said he expects the club to be in Reynolds' and McElhenney's hands within a few weeks.

The proposed takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011.

Reynolds and McElhenney presented their vision to trust members on Sunday, 8 November at a virtual meeting.

The duo later issued a mission statement external-link and have said they intend to attend games when work commitments allow.

The pair set out their plans for the club at the virtual meeting after trust members voted 95% in favour of holding talks with the pair.

They also answered fans' questions during the online gathering, impressing club president Dixie McNeill in the process.

"They're pretty young, they are really alert about the football club and where they want it to go," said the former Wrexham player and manager.

"They were positive and I think the fans were looking for that. They were talking about getting the club as global as they possibly can.

"After all the time we've been run by the supporters' association, I think it's time now for the club to move forward.

"The trust have run the club brilliantly but we've had no money and everybody knows in football you need money to move forward, to buy players, and this a great opportunity for us."

Dixie McNeil was Wrexham manager between 1985 and 1989 having also played for the club

More than 2,000 trust members were eligible to take part in the vote with 75% of members who responded to the ballot needed to vote in favour for the takeover to go ahead.

Trust members had received voting packs before the presentation detailing the next steps of the proposed takeover bid by The RR McReynolds Company.

Members were able to vote from Monday, 9 until Sunday, 15 November.

The north Wales club, formed in 1864, play in English football's fifth tier following their relegation from the Football League in 2008.