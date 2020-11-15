Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Tierney, Christie, McKenna, Celtic, Hibs, Falkirk, Dundee
Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi have been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days following their return from international duty with Norway, with Celtic awaiting clarity on their availability. (Daily Record)
Kieran Tierney calls on Scotland to be more clinical in Wednesday's meeting with Israel after a frustrating 1-0 loss to Slovakia. (Sun)
Ryan Christie says it's a "matter of time" before striker Oli McBurnie nets his first Scotland goal. (Sun)
Scotland's performance in defeat to Slovakia with a much-changed side demonstrates the stiff competition for places, says defender Scott McKenna. (Daily Record)
Falkirk chairman Gary Deans is thrilled at the prospect of hosting Rangers in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup but gutted for the fans who won't get to attend. (Sun)
Hibs boss Jack Ross admits he didn't know his team could draw Dundee again in the Betfred Cup after praising his players' response in yesterday's 4-1 win over the same opponents in the same competition. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee manager James McPake says there are "loads of positives" to take out of their defeat to Hibs despite a late collapse at Easter Road. (Courier)