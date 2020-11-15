Last updated on .From the section Football

Jack Grealish was a rare bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming England performance

The international break continued this weekend and Grealish was one shining light in a lacklustre England performance.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's injury list spread on to two pages, Scotland boogied and we found out what Ravel Morrison is up to these days.

1. Jack Grealish shines

On a slightly disappointing day for England, one man shone. Gareth Southgate's men failed for qualify for the Nations League finals after defeat by Belgium on Sunday but 25-year-old Jack Grealish did impress.

His calves are unreal to be fair.

2. A wink of approval

Another surprise inclusion in midfield, for some, was Tottenham's Harry Winks.

3. Tributes pour in for Ray Clemence

The former England, Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper died on Sunday at the age of 72. This memory of him, however, has warmed our hearts. Please enjoy this video of Ray, on holiday, looking like he might be feeling a little merry, singing a familiar song.

4. Sound on

If your Monday is needing a little lift, may we recommend playing the sound of Tobin Heath's derby day thwack through your headphones. Like ASMR, for fans of net-busters.

Heath's strike helped Manchester United come back from two goals down in the Manchester derby on Saturday. The Women's Super League match ended 2-2.

5. Crisis? What crisis?

It has not been a happy international break for Jurgen Klopp. Since his Liverpool side last played, Joe Gomez has suffered a potentially long-term knee injury, Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus and both Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson were withdrawn from match squads because of injury concerns. That, of course, adds to an injury list that was already starting to look like a first-team sheet.

6. TV moment of the year

The streets still remember Italian international goal-machine, Luca Toni, who bagged more than 300 goals in his career and won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

7. When it rains, it pours

Sergio Ramos became the most capped male European player on Saturday as Spain faced Switzerland in the Nations League. Unfortunately, it was a night to forget for him, as he had two penalties saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

8. Friday 13th comes late for Arsenal

In the Women's Super League, Arsenal and Chelsea played on Sunday. Arsenal were denied a chance to go top after a freak own goal in the 90th minute. The Gunners looked set to win the game after an 86th-minute opener when Pernille Harder's ambitious shot hit defender Lotte Wubben-Moy and deflected in.

Sometimes it do be like that.

9. Are Scotland still boogying?

Scotland qualified for their first major men's tournament in over 20 years last week, beating Serbia on penalties to make it to the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

They followed that a few days later by ending their unbeaten record with a loss in the Nations League to Slovakia.

Perhaps it was all the vimto.

Or the boogying.

Or perhaps they're just punch-drunk. In all the excitement, defender Declan Gallagher seems to have offered boxer Tony Bellew a square go.

10. Sometimes, football IS like a game of chess

More proof that any topical reference can be reframed through the lens of football.

11. In case you wondered what Ravel Morrison's up to these days

Remember this former Manchester United starlet? The 27-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for the Reggae Boyz on Saturday, in a 3-0 loss to Saudi Arabia.

Morrison, who started out at Old Trafford and went on to play for West Ham, had played for England at youth level, but never received a senior call-up and was able to switch allegiances.

12. The meme that doesn't FEEL like it's going away and, indeed, ISN'T going away

Obviously, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have repaired their relationship since the nineties. All's well that ends well, one might say.