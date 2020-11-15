Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 9
Germany U21Germany U2117:15Wales U21Wales U21
Venue: EINTRACHT-STADION

Germany U21 v Wales U21 (Tue)

Paul Bodin
Paul Bodin succeeded Robert Page as Wales Under-21 manager

Wales Under-21s complete their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with what manager Paul Bodin acknowledges will be a tough game in Germany.

Germany are two points ahead of second-placed Belgium in Group I, while Wales' hopes of qualifying for next summer's finals are already over.

But the 3-0 win over Moldova saw Wales move from last to third in the group.

"If we can stay there behind Germany and Belgium then that won't be a bad campaign for us," Bodin said.

"The opportunity for Germany to win the group is there but we can go in with a lot more optimism now with everybody fit and available.

"We'll go there with confidence but at the same time fully respectful of Germany's quality throughout the group."

Bodin is pleased with the number of players who have been promoted to the senior squad during the campaign.

"The future's bright and the opportunity is there to play for the first team providing they're developing and doing well," Bodin added.

"When we go back to the Belgium game which we won 1-0, Brennan Johnson scored that day and he made his senior debut against the USA.

"Ben Cabango and Dylan Levitt have also gone up and we hope there's more to come.

"There are boys in the system who we all hope will have a future at senior level."

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris is available after missing the game against Moldova at Wrexham due to suspension.

Harris along with captain Regan Poole, Cameron Coxe, Mo Touray, Mark Harris, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen and Aaron Lewis will be involved with the Under-21s for the last time as they will be too old for the next campaign.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2197112341922
2Iceland U2196031612418
3R. of Ireland U219513137616
4Sweden U2185032781915
5Armenia U218107427-233
6Luxembourg U219108227-253

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2199002552027
2France U2198012992024
3Georgia U21105051714315
4Slovakia U2193061621-59
5Azerbaijan U2110208618-126
6Liechtenstein U219108329-263

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2198102992025
2Austria U2195042016415
3Albania U2194231616014
4Turkey U2193151218-610
5Kosovo U219306917-89
6Andorra U2191261020-105

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U21106312041621
2Scotland U2195311641218
3Croatia U2195223072317
4Greece U219414911-213
5Lithuania U21931598110
6San Marino U21100010050-500

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U21107212241823
2Poland U219522167917
3Bulgaria U219432115615
4Serbia U2110334129312
5Estonia U219126331-285
6Latvia U219045614-84

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198101711625
2North Macedonia U2194321811715
3Israel U2193421211113
4Kazakhstan U2193151018-810
5Montenegro U2192161011-17
6Faroe Islands U219207823-156

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2199004534227
2Portugal U2198012781924
3Norway U2183141416-210
4Belarus U2192251521-68
5Cyprus U219216824-167
6Gibraltar U218008037-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2198102081225
2Romania U2196122161519
3Ukraine U2194141411313
4Finland U2193151315-210
5Northern Ireland U219234710-39
6Malta U219018429-251

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175022091115
2Belgium U2174121661013
3Wales U217304713-69
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2172236518
5Moldova U218215622-167
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

