Manager Dean Keates says Wrexham's takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is an "exciting project".

Wrexham Supporters' Trust members voted overwhelmingly to back the takeover.

Keates said the deal offered the club security but refused to be drawn on his own future.

"You don't really see investors and owners of football clubs this high profile but it's exciting times for the football club," Keates said.

"It's gone through the steps it needed to go through and the fans have voted in mass numbers in favour.

"It offers the football club security. Short term it guarantees the club's future and mid to long term it makes it look like an exciting project ahead."

Over 98.6% of supporters' trust members who responded backed Reynolds and McElhenney's bid after the pair made an online presentation to fans.

The takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club and Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney had told trust members they wanted to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

A former Dragons captain, Keates is in his second spell in charge at the Racecourse, having returned in October 2019 after a brief spell in charge of hometown club Walsall.

Keates said he was focused on Tuesday night's National League game at Hartlepool rather than what plans the new owners might have for the club.

"Football is football. It is what it is. My contract at the football club is until the end of the season, if that changes it changes," Keates added.

"We're planning and preparing as best as we can to go up to Hartlepool.

"That's the biggest concern for us in the football department - going to Hartlepool and doing our best to get three points."

Keates said he had not yet spoken with Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney.

"I never envisaged it before everything got put in place. It's all ifs, buts and maybes. Now it's a case of working things out over the next few weeks," Keates said.

"When we need to be spoken to and we need to have that conversation, we'll have that conversation.

"I suppose when it transfers into their ownership then those conversations will be had."

Wrexham have been under fan ownership since 2011 following a difficult decade which saw the club enter administration and lose their place in the Football League in 2008.

"You can't take away what the fans have done for this football club," Keates said.

"I remember people put the deeds to their house to make sure we had a bond in place to go out and represent the football club in the league.

"When we didn't get paid, people were coming to [training ground] Colliers Park and putting money in a bucket just so that players had enough petrol or could pay bills.

"People were coming in dropping £20 notes and kids putting in their pocket money to make sure players could pay their own bills.

"People made a lot of sacrifices over the years. The financial situation of the club is now on a good footing to go forward.

"All the hard work and the sacrifices people have made over the years, it's kind of fallen into place."