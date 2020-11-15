Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Arsenal team-mates Kim Little (right) and Lisa Evans return to the Scotland squad

Experienced Arsenal trio Kim Little, Jen Beattie, and Lisa Evans return to the Scotland squad for European Championship qualifiers against Portugal and Finland.

All three missed the 3-0 win against Albania and 1-0 loss to Finland last month through injury.

Aston Villa midfielder Chloe Arthur and Rosengard's Fiona Brown also return.

Scotland face Portugal in Lisbon on 27 November, before hosting Finland four days later.

Shelley Kerr's side sit third in Group E on nine points from four games, behind both upcoming opponents, with Anna Signeul's Finland top on 13 from five matches and Portugal three points behind.

The group winners and three best runners-up qualify directly for the rescheduled Euro 2021 finals in England in 2022, while the six further second-placed teams advance to play-offs.

Rangers forward Zoe Ness retains her place having been called up as an injury replacement last month.

Little played 90 minutes as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Women's Super League at the weekend, while Evans was an unused substitute, and Beattie did not feature.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Rangers); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal); Rachael Boyle (Hibernian); Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City); Nicola Docherty (Rangers); Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women); Sophie Howard (Leicester City); Emma Mitchell (Reading FC); Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa); Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City); Lisa Evans (Arsenal); Lucy Graham (Everton); Sam Kerr (Glasgow City); Kim Little (Arsenal); Christie Murray (Birmingham City); Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers); Fiona Brown (Rosengard); Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea); Claire Emslie (Everton); Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United); Zoe Ness (Rangers); Jane Ross (Manchester United); Martha Thomas (West Ham United)