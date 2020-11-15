Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 8
Ukraine U21Ukraine U2116:30Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U21
Venue: Kolos Kovalivka Stadium

Northern Ireland U21s out to finish qualifying campaign on a high

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Blackburn Rovers defender Lewis Thompson
The smile says it all as Paul O'Neill celebrates scoring against Ukraine

Northern Ireland U21s will aim to complete a Euro 2021 qualifying double over Ukraine in their final Group H game on Tuesday.

Andy Crosby's team defeated Ukraine 1-0 in Ballymena last month with Paul O'Neill netting the only goal.

Northern Ireland travel for the game in Kovalivka with their qualifying hopes over.

They lie fifth in the standings and just a point behind Ukraine and Finland.

Ian Baraclough's promotion from the U21s to the senior job in June saw Crosby appointed as caretaker manager midway through the campaign.

Crosby has guided the team to their only two wins in the group with the other victory coming in September against bottom side Malta.

There are first call-ups to the U21 squad for Crystal Palace keeper Ollie Webber, Ballymena United midfielder Trai Hume, Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson and Rangers striker Chris McKee.

Celtic keeper Liam Hughes and Blackburn Rovers defender Lewis Thompson return for the Ukraine match.

Tuesday 17th November 2020

