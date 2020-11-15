Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United remain hopeful Alex Telles will be available for Saturday's match against West Brom despite reports the defender has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

The left-back, 27, is reported to have tested positive on Brazil duty and could miss Tuesday's game with Uruguay.

"It is understood Alex's positive test does not necessarily mean he has contracted the virus again," said a Manchester United statement.

Telles also tested positive in October.

The Old Trafford club will "make an assessment" on their £13.6m signing when he returns to England.

"It is still hoped he will be available to play in Saturday's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford," added the statement.

Telles joined United from Porto on a four-year contract in October.