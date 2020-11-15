Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran and Portadown met in the Irish Cup earlier this year

The Premiership game between Portadown and Glentoran on Friday night has been called off "in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case Policy".

NIFL have yet to confirm a new date for the Shamrock Park fixture.

It comes after two games involving Carrick Rangers were postponed with the club confirming 14 of its players needed to self-isolate.

The club said the players were deemed as close contacts to "several people" who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Carrick's match against Glenavon, scheduled for last Saturday, was called off along with the 21 November encounter with Coleraine.