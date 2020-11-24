Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

QPRQueens Park Rangers19:00RotherhamRotherham United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|12
|7
|3
|2
|14
|8
|6
|24
|2
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|5
|1
|19
|11
|8
|23
|3
|Bristol City
|12
|7
|2
|3
|16
|11
|5
|23
|4
|Swansea
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|7
|7
|22
|5
|Watford
|12
|6
|4
|2
|15
|10
|5
|22
|6
|Reading
|12
|7
|1
|4
|19
|16
|3
|22
|7
|Stoke
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|15
|4
|21
|8
|Middlesbrough
|12
|4
|6
|2
|9
|6
|3
|18
|9
|Millwall
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|9
|2
|18
|10
|Luton
|12
|5
|3
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|18
|11
|Brentford
|12
|4
|5
|3
|17
|12
|5
|17
|12
|Preston
|12
|5
|1
|6
|16
|14
|2
|16
|13
|Barnsley
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|13
|1
|16
|14
|Blackburn
|12
|4
|3
|5
|22
|15
|7
|15
|15
|Cardiff
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|12
|1
|14
|16
|Huddersfield
|12
|4
|2
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|14
|17
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|14
|18
|QPR
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|14
|19
|Rotherham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|13
|-3
|12
|20
|Nottm Forest
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|14
|-5
|12
|21
|Coventry
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|9
|22
|Wycombe
|12
|2
|2
|8
|6
|19
|-13
|8
|23
|Sheff Wed
|12
|3
|3
|6
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|24
|Derby
|12
|1
|3
|8
|5
|17
|-12
|6