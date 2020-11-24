Wigan Athletic 0-0 Bristol Rovers

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Wigan saw their winless sequence extend to 12 matches after playing out a goalless League One draw at home to fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers.
Both sides came close to opening the scoring in the space of a minute in the opening stages.
First, Wigan's Thelo Aasgaard was inches away from finishing off Tom Pearce's superb delivery.
Then, at the other end, Rovers forward Sam Nicholson rounded Jamie Jones, but Curtis Tilt somehow got back to clear twice off the line.
Wigan were screaming for a penalty when Chris Merrie appeared to be the victim of a high foot in the Rovers penalty area, only for the official to give the decision the other way.
And the home side threatened again before the interval when a Pearce cross evaded Aasgaard and Kyle Joseph could not get enough power on the header.
Rovers were content to play on the break and Luke McCormick tried his luck from distance shortly after the restart, although it was always a yard too high.
Wigan created half a chance when a long-range free-kick from Tom James was spilled by Anssi Jaakkola, who regathered before any of the attackers could pounce.
But Rovers were inches away from a late winner through Josh Barrett, whose curling effort, via a slight deflection, fizzed only inches wide of the far post.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Jones
- 27James
- 4TiltBooked at 61mins
- 32Long
- 3Pearce
- 11Massey
- 23MerrieBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMcHughat 83'minutes
- 24PerryBooked at 88mins
- 12Palmer
- 30AasgaardSubstituted forCrankshawat 90'minutes
- 22Joseph
Substitutes
- 19Crankshaw
- 20Obi
- 25Evans
- 26Jolley
- 28Baningime
- 34Robinson
- 41McHugh
Bristol Rovers
- 32Jaakkola
- 22HareBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKilgourat 78'minutes
- 26Baldwin
- 5Ehmer
- 3Leahy
- 4Grant
- 6Upson
- 14McCormickSubstituted forWestbrookeat 66'minutes
- 41OztumerSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
- 47KoikiSubstituted forBarrettat 65'minutes
- 11Nicholson
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 7Liddle
- 8Westbrooke
- 15Kilgour
- 25Harries
- 28Walker
- 39Barrett
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Grant with a headed pass.
Post update
Hand ball by Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Thelo Aasgaard.
Booking
Alex Perry (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Perry (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zain Walker (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Kilgour.
Post update
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Tom James.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Barrett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Harry McHugh replaces Chris Merrie.
Post update
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Post update
Foul by Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Alfie Kilgour replaces Josh Hare.