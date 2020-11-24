League One
WiganWigan Athletic0Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Bristol Rovers

Wigan saw their winless sequence extend to 12 matches after playing out a goalless League One draw at home to fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers.

Both sides came close to opening the scoring in the space of a minute in the opening stages.

First, Wigan's Thelo Aasgaard was inches away from finishing off Tom Pearce's superb delivery.

Then, at the other end, Rovers forward Sam Nicholson rounded Jamie Jones, but Curtis Tilt somehow got back to clear twice off the line.

Wigan were screaming for a penalty when Chris Merrie appeared to be the victim of a high foot in the Rovers penalty area, only for the official to give the decision the other way.

And the home side threatened again before the interval when a Pearce cross evaded Aasgaard and Kyle Joseph could not get enough power on the header.

Rovers were content to play on the break and Luke McCormick tried his luck from distance shortly after the restart, although it was always a yard too high.

Wigan created half a chance when a long-range free-kick from Tom James was spilled by Anssi Jaakkola, who regathered before any of the attackers could pounce.

But Rovers were inches away from a late winner through Josh Barrett, whose curling effort, via a slight deflection, fizzed only inches wide of the far post.

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Jones
  • 27James
  • 4TiltBooked at 61mins
  • 32Long
  • 3Pearce
  • 11Massey
  • 23MerrieBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMcHughat 83'minutes
  • 24PerryBooked at 88mins
  • 12Palmer
  • 30AasgaardSubstituted forCrankshawat 90'minutes
  • 22Joseph

Substitutes

  • 19Crankshaw
  • 20Obi
  • 25Evans
  • 26Jolley
  • 28Baningime
  • 34Robinson
  • 41McHugh

Bristol Rovers

  • 32Jaakkola
  • 22HareBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKilgourat 78'minutes
  • 26Baldwin
  • 5Ehmer
  • 3Leahy
  • 4Grant
  • 6Upson
  • 14McCormickSubstituted forWestbrookeat 66'minutes
  • 41OztumerSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
  • 47KoikiSubstituted forBarrettat 65'minutes
  • 11Nicholson

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 7Liddle
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 15Kilgour
  • 25Harries
  • 28Walker
  • 39Barrett
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Bristol Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Bristol Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Grant with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Thelo Aasgaard.

  8. Booking

    Alex Perry (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alex Perry (Wigan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zain Walker (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Kilgour.

  12. Post update

    Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Tom James.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Barrett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Harry McHugh replaces Chris Merrie.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Alfie Kilgour replaces Josh Hare.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Peterborough1491423131028
3Lincoln City13823169726
4Portsmouth1474326141225
5Ipswich138141913625
6Charlton127231712523
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Plymouth135442021-119
12Wimbledon134541616017
13Gillingham135261317-417
14Crewe145181314-116
15Blackpool135171418-416
16Northampton144371423-915
17MK Dons143561619-314
18Oxford Utd124171421-713
19Swindon134181725-813
20Rochdale133461220-813
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton142481828-1010
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan13229920-118
View full League One table

