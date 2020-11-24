Accrington Stanley v Crewe Alexandra

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hull
|12
|9
|0
|3
|21
|10
|11
|27
|2
|Peterborough
|13
|8
|1
|4
|22
|13
|9
|25
|3
|Ipswich
|12
|8
|1
|3
|19
|10
|9
|25
|4
|Portsmouth
|13
|7
|3
|3
|25
|13
|12
|24
|5
|Charlton
|11
|7
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|23
|6
|Lincoln City
|12
|7
|2
|3
|15
|9
|6
|23
|7
|Fleetwood
|13
|7
|1
|5
|24
|13
|11
|22
|8
|Sunderland
|12
|6
|4
|2
|16
|10
|6
|22
|9
|Accrington
|10
|6
|1
|3
|13
|10
|3
|19
|10
|Plymouth
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|20
|0
|19
|11
|Doncaster
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|12
|7
|18
|12
|Wimbledon
|12
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|1
|17
|13
|Crewe
|13
|5
|1
|7
|13
|13
|0
|16
|14
|Blackpool
|12
|5
|1
|6
|12
|15
|-3
|16
|15
|Gillingham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|16
|-5
|14
|16
|Northampton
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|22
|-9
|14
|17
|MK Dons
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|17
|-3
|13
|18
|Swindon
|12
|4
|1
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|13
|19
|Oxford Utd
|11
|4
|0
|7
|13
|20
|-7
|12
|20
|Rochdale
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|19
|-8
|12
|21
|Bristol Rovers
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|20
|-9
|12
|22
|Shrewsbury
|12
|1
|5
|6
|11
|19
|-8
|8
|23
|Wigan
|12
|2
|1
|9
|9
|20
|-11
|7
|24
|Burton
|13
|1
|4
|8
|14
|26
|-12
|7