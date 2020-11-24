Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00BradfordBradford City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|12
|9
|1
|2
|20
|10
|10
|28
|2
|Cheltenham
|13
|8
|1
|4
|21
|11
|10
|25
|3
|Cambridge
|12
|7
|3
|2
|25
|9
|16
|24
|4
|Carlisle
|13
|7
|2
|4
|19
|14
|5
|23
|5
|Forest Green
|13
|6
|4
|3
|18
|13
|5
|22
|6
|Exeter
|13
|5
|6
|2
|20
|16
|4
|21
|7
|Colchester
|12
|5
|5
|2
|19
|14
|5
|20
|8
|Salford
|12
|5
|4
|3
|19
|10
|9
|19
|9
|Port Vale
|13
|6
|1
|6
|15
|13
|2
|19
|10
|Morecambe
|13
|5
|4
|4
|16
|23
|-7
|19
|11
|Leyton Orient
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|15
|5
|18
|12
|Crawley
|13
|5
|3
|5
|18
|16
|2
|18
|13
|Tranmere
|13
|5
|3
|5
|16
|15
|1
|18
|14
|Harrogate
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|14
|0
|16
|15
|Walsall
|13
|3
|7
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|16
|16
|Bolton
|13
|4
|4
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|16
|17
|Oldham
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|14
|18
|Barrow
|13
|2
|7
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|13
|19
|Bradford
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|13
|20
|Grimsby
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|12
|21
|Mansfield
|13
|1
|8
|4
|13
|18
|-5
|11
|22
|Scunthorpe
|11
|3
|2
|6
|8
|18
|-10
|11
|23
|Stevenage
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8
|14
|-6
|8
|24
|Southend
|12
|1
|2
|9
|6
|25
|-19
|5