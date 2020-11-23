League Two
NewportNewport County19:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th November 2020

  • NewportNewport County19:00WalsallWalsall
  • BarrowBarrow19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town19:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • ExeterExeter City19:00ColchesterColchester United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00BradfordBradford City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • SalfordSalford City19:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • SouthendSouthend United19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • StevenageStevenage19:00Port ValePort Vale
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:00CarlisleCarlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
View full League Two table

Top Stories