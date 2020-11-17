Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Clare Whyte has been in her role for two years

The Scottish Football Association is seeking a new compliance officer after Clare Whyte decided to "take up a new opportunity" in January.

The role - deciding which incidents or behaviour are worthy of going before a disciplinary tribunal - has often been shrouded in controversy.

Whyte, a former Procurator Fiscal Depute, was appointed in November 2018.

Chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "We will begin the process of recruiting a replacement in early course."

Maxwell publicly defended Whyte in February 2019 after claiming she had been the subject of "unacceptable" and "grossly unfair" personal criticism.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson was one of those critical of decisions, saying there was confusion and inconsistency in the SFA's disciplinary procedures, and claimed Whyte was mainly picking up incidents highlighted on television.

Maxwell had pointed out the time that: "Contrary to opinion, the compliance officer does not offer any judgement on any incident."

On Whyte's departure, he said: "In what is a high-pressure position in a relentless environment, she has shown professionalism and resilience."

The compliance officer decides on which incidents might require disciplinary action after consulting with three former category one referees about on-field incidents.

Maxwell previously stressed that there was a major misunderstanding of Whyte's role, which was to "act independently and in accordance with the rule book".

"The role of compliance officer is to ensure that all those involved in association football in Scotland observe the disciplinary rules, which includes reviewing misconduct missed by match officials and to subsequently raise a notice of complaint where appropriate," he said.