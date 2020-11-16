Last updated on .From the section England

Lauren James is WSL side Manchester United's all-time top scorer

Manchester United forward Lauren James has received her first senior international call-up for England's upcoming training camp.

James, 19, has impressed Lionesses boss Phil Neville with her Women's Super League performances for United.

Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs returns to the squad having made her last Lionesses appearance in 2015.

Liverpool's Rinsola Babajide and Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy receive their second senior call-ups.

England will start their latest 10-day training camp at St George's Park on 22 November.

Their friendly against Norway, which had been due to take place on 1 December in Sheffield, was cancelled because their opponents were unable to travel amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, the squad will be split in half on the camp and will play two in-house training matches.

"This has been a challenging time for everyone, but it will be good to finish the year with an intensive training camp during which the squad will develop further and in which every player has the chance to prove themselves," said Neville.

"I'm delighted to give Lauren James her first senior call-up. She is an exciting young player that we want to help develop further. She joins the squad alongside many other young players who we've introduced over the last few months.

"Laura Coombs is a player I have watched a lot this season and I have been very impressed with her progression in the game.

"This camp will give us another excellent opportunity to integrate young, promising players with our experienced internationals and align everyone on the team's long-term vision."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Carly Telford (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City)

Defenders: Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lauren James (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (West Ham), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Beth England (Chelsea), Ellen White (Manchester City)