Jordan North would rather be at Turf Moor

Jordan North went to his 'happy place' during the first bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

Our Jordan - you know, him off of MOTDx and Radio 1 - joined the ITV reality show this week. On Monday, after showing his fear of heights, he had the misfortune to be landed with the first live bushtucker trial of the series and it was straight in at the deep end.

In Viper Vault, Jordan had to face his worst fear - snakes.

He used a positive visualisation trick to get over his fear. "My brother, who is a paratrooper, said to me no matter how scared or cold you get to think of your happy place," he told Ant and Dec.

So, where was Jordan's happy place? A tropical beach, maybe? Some idyllic meadow? In the bosom of the family home? No - Turf Moor, the home of Burnley FC.

Jordan's a big Clarets fan and, throughout the trial, he kept shouting, "happy place, happy place, Turf Moor, Turf Moor".

We're sure he will be delighted to see that the club picked up on it.

Some joker changed the Turf Moor Wikipedia page to call it "Jordan North's happy place" too.

Of course, because this is football Twitter, the trolls weren't slow to jump on it and every club who have got a result at Turf Moor recently wanted to remind them of it.

Salt in the wound

Son's goal for Tottenham Hotspur sunk Burnley in October.

League One side Lincoln City reminded everyone about their famous FA Cup win over Burnley in 2017.

David Dunn, who famously scored a 95th-minute equaliser for Blackburn in the east Lancashire derby in 2013 to maintain a 34-year unbeaten record for Blackburn, also piped up.

Lovely stuff.

Burnley captain Ben Mee reckons we might be seeing more of Jordan North and his happy place across the series.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, Mee said: "I know Jordan well but I didn't know he was scared of that many things.

"Obviously the first episode when he was puking up at the top of a cliff, it was there for viewers and everyone to start voting for him. We know what's going to come in the next few days at least - he's going to be doing most of the trials I'm sure and it's was entertaining, but I think he did amazing to get over his fear and get in there and do what he did."

On Monday, Ant and Dec were kind enough to remind him after his ordeal that Burnley sit second bottom in the table and are waiting for a first Premier League win this season, joking that if Turf Moor was his happy place, they wouldn't want to see his sad place.

Poor Jordan.