Lewis was speaking on the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the Irish FA's Football for All campaign

Northern Ireland's Jamal Lewis has said it is vital that football continues to make progress with its fight against racism within the sport.

The Newcastle United full-back stressed the importance of people at all levels in football feeling comfortable enough to enjoy the game.

Lewis was speaking as the Irish FA celebrates 20 years of its 'Football for All' campaign.

"Progression is the key word in this," the 22-year-old told BBC Sport NI.

"There has been a lot of exposure of negative things in the last few years, but there has also been a lot of positive change within the game.

"We have seen an increased mental shift towards bringing everyone together to enjoy the game and that is what it is all about. Lots of people love football so to bring everyone together and make sure they are comfortable in their environment is key.

"Obviously, there is still a lot more to do, but as long as we are keeping the progression going that is all that matters," added Lewis ahead of his expected outing for Northern Ireland in Wednesday's Nations League game against Romania at Windsor Park.

Lewis says it's "vitally important" football stars such as Marcus Rashford feel able to talk about issues affecting society

Rashford's schools meals initiative

Launched in 2000 with what the IFA said was a focus to "tackle sectarianism at Northern Ireland international games", the Football for All programme has become a platform for promoting "social inclusion and equality through football".

Amid Marcus Rashford's ultimately successful campaign to ensure that school meals became available to pupils during school holidays in England and his involvement in other initiatives, Lewis said it is "vitally important" that young footballers feel comfortable to comment about society in general.

"Maybe a few years ago, some footballers may have felt like they just wanted to speak on footballing matters," he said.

"However, over the last few years we have seen a lot more exposure, with footballers giving their opinions on society which is a great thing to do and see.

"Footballers are seen as icons and idols, who are looked up to. A lot of people will see that if they are talking about something then it must be an important topic.

"It is on and off the pitch. Football is a great driving ship to bring people together and, if footballers are the ones speaking about it, then it can definitely make a difference."

He acknowledged some players don't want the responsibility of speaking out about issues, saying: "I think it's individual. Some people just want to play football.

"But there are many footballers out there who are talking about these issues and, if there are a strong group of footballers doing it then that will have a great impact on changing the viewpoint."

'Game management' lessons to learn for NI

Looking at Wednesday's match against Romania, Lewis admitted he is still feeling a tinge of disappointment after Northern Ireland's failure to reach the Euro 2020 Finals following last Thursday's 2-1 play-off home defeat by Slovakia.

Despite taking the lead in Austria in Sunday's Nations League game, Ian Baraclough's side conceded two quick goals to slip to another 2-1 reverse and Lewis says lessons must be learned.

"We shipped two easy goals almost immediately after we scored so there are a few things that need to be addressed in terms of game management.

"But Romania are a team we feel we can get a result against if we bring an intensity to the game and some quality to finish that off.

"It's definitely a game we feel we should get three points from and end the campaign on a high."