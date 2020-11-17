Last updated on .From the section Wales

Republic of Ireland's James McClean (right) played the full match against Wales before testing positive for Covid-19

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Finland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 18 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app

All Wales' players have tested negative for coronavirus after facing a Republic of Ireland side including two players who tested positive.

Matt Doherty and James McClean, tested positive after playing in their 1-0 loss to Wales on Sunday.

Wales, who host Finland in their final Nations League match on Wednesday, tested their players on Monday.

"We've tested all of our players and they've come back negative," said Wales assistant manager Robert Page.

"They've had a tough time of it, the Republic of Ireland, with the amount of people who have tested positive.

"The medical team have worked tirelessly to make sure we've got the best care and protocols in place.

"We've tested negative on three occasions and that's really good for us.

"We're organised before camp. The staff get tested by the FAW [Football Association of Wales] anyway.

"We don't have to and then Uefa do it two days before a game and we get those back 24 hours later."

Wales are top of Nations League Group B4 with 13 points from five matches, one ahead of second-place Finland.

Winning the group would secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League and potentially lead to a World Cup qualifying play-off.

"That's why it's a big game - it's for many reasons," said Page.

"For us to be able to go into the World Cup qualifiers and worst case scenario you might still get a play-off place, it means there's everything to play for.

"The icing on the cake would be to win the group."