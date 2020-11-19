Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SWPL 1: Forfar Farmington v Rangers Venue: Station Park, Forfar Date: Sunday, 22 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer and app

Rangers' trip to face to Forfar Farmington on Sunday will be the latest Scottish Women's Premier League game streamed live by BBC Sport Scotland.

The visitors dropped to third, three points behind reigning champions Glasgow City, after their 1-0 defeat by Celtic - their first loss of this term.

Forfar are three points further back after their 1-0 loss away to Spartans.

Iona Ballantyne presents the coverage from 13:55 GMT, with Stuart Mitchell commentating.