Scotland must not "stand still" after their historic Euro 2020 achievement as they target back-to-back major tournaments, says midfielder Ryan Jack.

Having edged Serbia in Thursday's play-off to end a 23-year finals exile, the Scots face Israel in their last Nations League Group B2 tie on Wednesday.

Victory would give Steve Clarke's side promotion to League A and potentially a 2022 World Cup play-off.

"The other night was obviously huge," Rangers' Jack said.

"But, as players, we've enjoyed it and need to forget it about now. We need to move on because this Israel game could be massive for us going forward.

"We want to be a squad that can achieve back-to-back major tournaments and more success. That's got to be the aim and it's important we don't dwell on the other night and stand still."

Israel are familiar opponents for Scotland, with Thursday's tie their fifth meeting since October 2018.

Clarke's men were held 1-1 at home by the Israelis two months ago in the Nations League before beating them on penalties in the Euro play-off semi-final.

"They've probably been our toughest game recently," Jack added.

"Both were very tough nights and that was at home as well, so we're expecting another difficult match. But there's a carrot there that can help us in the future, so it's a massive game for us."

Jack is "loving every minute" as a regular under Clarke as he replicates his club form on the international stage. And he hopes to continue as a lucky charm for Scotland, who have not lost a competitive game he has started, with six wins and one draw.

"I didn't know that, it's obviously good to hear," the 28-year-old said. "It's not down to any individual, it's a real squad effort.

"The European games with Rangers is a very high level and, if you switch off for a second, you get punished.

"It's the same with Scotland. If you switch off, don't pick up a man or lose a runner, a big percentage of the time it's a goal. That helps that I have that at club level and can bring it to Scotland."