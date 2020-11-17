Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Defeat in Greece ended Scotland Under-21s' qualification hopes

Scotland Under-21s fell agonisingly short of qualification for their first major finals since 1996 as they lost 1-0 to Greece.

Victory in their final qualifier in Athens would have sent Scot Gemmill's side through to the Euro Championship next summer as Group 4 winners.

But a first-half Efthymios Christopoulos goal condemned the Scots to third place.

The Czech Republic progress as group winners, with Croatia second..

Scotland's hopes of qualifying as one of the best five runners-up relied on Croatia failing to beat Lithuania at home, but they eased to a 7-0 win.

Bidding to emulate Steve Clarke's national side in ending a two-decade absence from major tournaments, Scotland pushed for an opener with Allan Campbell and Fraser Hornby both firing off target in the opening stages.

But they were undone in the 27th minute when Christopoulos pounced to convert Alexandros Katranis' low left-wing cross.

Gemmill's team tried to muster a response and Glenn Middleton shot wide before teeing up Barry Maguire to do likewise after the break.

Marios Siampanis saved a powerful Hornby effort and substitute David Turnbull couldn't keep a shot down as Scotland's threat fizzled out.