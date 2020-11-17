Last updated on .From the section Irish

Irish Premiership fans can look forward to next week's Big Two contest on the BBC Sport website

The Irish Premiership game between Belfast rivals Linfield and Glentoran on Tuesday, 24 November will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

If the clubs remain in the current positions, it will be top versus bottom with champions Linfield heading the table and the Glens yet to earn a win.

Linfield's game at Warrenpoint on 28 November will also be streamed.

Next month's four BBC streamed games will start with Dungannon Swifts' contest with Coleraine on 4 December.

The match between Linfield and Cliftonville will be on the BBC Sport website the following evening while the next streamed games after that will be Carrick Rangers v Crusaders on Friday 18 December and Cliftonville v Coleraine on Saturday, 19 December.

The two live TV games on BBC Northern Ireland during December already announced will see Linfield take on current second-placed team, Larne on Friday 11 December and Crusaders hosting Linfield on Tuesday 29 December.

The matches will be available live on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport NI website bbc.co.uk/sportni

BBC Sport are streaming 50 Irish Premiership matches live over the course 2020-21 season.

BBC Sport website streams Linfield v Glentoran Tuesday, 24 November 19:45 GMT Warrenpoint v Linfield Saturday, 28 November 17:30 GMT Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine Friday, 4 December 19:30 GMT Linfield v Cliftonville Saturday, 5 December 17:30 GMT Carrick Rangers v Crusaders Friday, 18 December 19:30 GMT Cliftonville v Coleraine Saturday, 19 December 17:30