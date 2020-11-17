UEFA Nations League - Group A3
CroatiaCroatia0PortugalPortugal0

Croatia v Portugal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 21Juranovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 5Skoric
  • 16Bradaric
  • 10Modric
  • 17Rog
  • 15Pasalic
  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 3Barisic
  • 7Brekalo
  • 9Colak
  • 11Basic
  • 12Grbic
  • 14Budimir
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Petkovic
  • 22Melnjak
  • 23Sluga

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Borges Semedo
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 13Danilo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 21Jota
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 23Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 5Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6José Fonte
  • 9Dias Fernandes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 12Lopes
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Oliveira
  • 16Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 18Neves
  • 20Cancelo
  • 22Dantas da Silva
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).

  2. Post update

    Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Lovren (Croatia).

  4. Post update

    João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josip Juranovic (Croatia).

  6. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Rúben Semedo.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

  9. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42202028
2Liechtenstein41212115
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633084412
2Malta62317529
3Latvia605134-15
4Andorra603316-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany6240107310
2Spain62317349
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro632162411
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus612326-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France641184413
2Portugal632192711
3Sweden620449-56
4Croatia6114713-64

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories