England U21 v Albania U21

England U21England U2119:25Albania U21Albania U21
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy U21
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|4
|19
|22
|2
|Iceland U21
|9
|6
|0
|3
|16
|12
|4
|18
|3
|R. of Ireland U21
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|7
|6
|16
|4
|Sweden U21
|8
|5
|0
|3
|27
|8
|19
|15
|5
|Armenia U21
|8
|1
|0
|7
|4
|27
|-23
|3
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|9
|1
|0
|8
|2
|27
|-25
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|10
|9
|0
|1
|32
|10
|22
|27
|2
|Switzerland U21
|10
|9
|0
|1
|26
|8
|18
|27
|3
|Georgia U21
|10
|5
|0
|5
|17
|14
|3
|15
|4
|Slovakia U21
|9
|3
|0
|6
|16
|21
|-5
|9
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|18
|-12
|6
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|9
|1
|0
|8
|3
|29
|-26
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England U21
|9
|8
|1
|0
|29
|9
|20
|25
|2
|Austria U21
|9
|5
|0
|4
|20
|16
|4
|15
|3
|Albania U21
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|16
|0
|14
|4
|Turkey U21
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|10
|5
|Kosovo U21
|9
|3
|0
|6
|9
|17
|-8
|9
|6
|Andorra U21
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|10
|6
|3
|1
|20
|4
|16
|21
|2
|Scotland U21
|9
|5
|3
|1
|16
|4
|12
|18
|3
|Croatia U21
|9
|5
|2
|2
|30
|7
|23
|17
|4
|Greece U21
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|13
|5
|Lithuania U21
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|8
|1
|10
|6
|San Marino U21
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|50
|-50
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Russia U21
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22
|4
|18
|23
|2
|Poland U21
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|7
|9
|17
|3
|Bulgaria U21
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|5
|6
|15
|4
|Serbia U21
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|9
|3
|12
|5
|Estonia U21
|9
|1
|2
|6
|3
|31
|-28
|5
|6
|Latvia U21
|9
|0
|4
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|9
|8
|1
|0
|17
|1
|16
|25
|2
|North Macedonia U21
|10
|5
|3
|2
|20
|12
|8
|18
|3
|Israel U21
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|4
|Kazakhstan U21
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12
|21
|-9
|10
|5
|Faroe Islands U21
|10
|3
|0
|7
|11
|25
|-14
|9
|6
|Montenegro U21
|10
|2
|1
|7
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands U21
|9
|9
|0
|0
|45
|3
|42
|27
|2
|Portugal U21
|9
|8
|0
|1
|27
|8
|19
|24
|3
|Norway U21
|8
|3
|1
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|10
|4
|Belarus U21
|9
|2
|2
|5
|15
|21
|-6
|8
|5
|Cyprus U21
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|24
|-16
|7
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|37
|-37
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark U21
|9
|8
|1
|0
|20
|8
|12
|25
|2
|Romania U21
|9
|6
|1
|2
|21
|6
|15
|19
|3
|Ukraine U21
|9
|4
|1
|4
|14
|11
|3
|13
|4
|Finland U21
|10
|4
|1
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|13
|5
|Northern Ireland U21
|9
|2
|3
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|9
|6
|Malta U21
|10
|0
|1
|9
|4
|30
|-26
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|7
|5
|0
|2
|20
|9
|11
|15
|2
|Belgium U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|6
|10
|13
|3
|Wales U21
|7
|3
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|9
|4
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|5
|1
|8
|5
|Moldova U21
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|22
|-16
|7