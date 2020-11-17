Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 3
England U21England U2119:25Albania U21Albania U21
Venue: Molineux Stadium

England U21 v Albania U21

Tuesday 17th November 2020

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2197112341922
2Iceland U2196031612418
3R. of Ireland U219513137616
4Sweden U2185032781915
5Armenia U218107427-233
6Luxembourg U219108227-253

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U211090132102227
2Switzerland U21109012681827
3Georgia U21105051714315
4Slovakia U2193061621-59
5Azerbaijan U2110208618-126
6Liechtenstein U219108329-263

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2198102992025
2Austria U2195042016415
3Albania U2194231616014
4Turkey U2193151218-610
5Kosovo U219306917-89
6Andorra U2191261020-105

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U21106312041621
2Scotland U2195311641218
3Croatia U2195223072317
4Greece U219414911-213
5Lithuania U21931598110
6San Marino U21100010050-500

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U21107212241823
2Poland U219522167917
3Bulgaria U219432115615
4Serbia U2110334129312
5Estonia U219126331-285
6Latvia U219045614-84

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198101711625
2North Macedonia U21105322012818
3Israel U2193421211113
4Kazakhstan U21103161221-910
5Faroe Islands U21103071125-149
6Montenegro U21102171113-27

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2199004534227
2Portugal U2198012781924
3Norway U2183141416-210
4Belarus U2192251521-68
5Cyprus U219216824-167
6Gibraltar U218008037-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2198102081225
2Romania U2196122161519
3Ukraine U2194141411313
4Finland U21104151415-113
5Northern Ireland U219234710-39
6Malta U2110019430-261

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175022091115
2Belgium U2174121661013
3Wales U217304713-69
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2172236518
5Moldova U218215622-167
