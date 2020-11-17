Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 6Wiseman
- 16Mouelhi
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 10Walker
- 3Ronan
- 5Annesley
- 8Badr Hassan
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 2Jolley
- 7Vinet
- 9Styche
- 11Casciaro
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Power
- 18Pons
- 20Priestley
- 21Barry Coombes
- 22Bosio
Liechtenstein
- 1Hobi
- 2Brändle
- 6Malin
- 23Hofer
- 3Göppel
- 13Büchel
- 9Frick
- 5Frommelt
- 18Hasler
- 22Kühne
- 10Frick
Substitutes
- 7Kardesoglu
- 8Sele
- 12Foser
- 14Marxer
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 19Ospelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- Referee:
- Trustin Farrugia Cann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
John Iain Stephen Sergeant (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Maximilian Göppel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).
Hand ball by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).
Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Iain Stephen Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Badr Hassan (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andre Tjay De Barr.
Foul by Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein).
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.