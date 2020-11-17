Luxembourg v Azerbaijan

Offside, Luxembourg. Vincent Thill tries a through ball, but Maurice Deville is caught offside.
LuxembourgLuxembourg0AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0
Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Amin Seydiyev.
Attempt blocked. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Foul by Mahir Emreli Anar (Azerbaijan).
Enes Mahmutovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mahir Emreli Anar (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
Foul by Aldin Skenderovic (Luxembourg).
Ismayil Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gibraltar
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Liechtenstein
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|San Marino
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Poland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Bos-Herze
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Norway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|9
|3
|Romania
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|4
|Northern Ireland
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|13
|2
|Finland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|12
|3
|R. of Ireland
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|4
|Bulgaria
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|12
|2
|Malta
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Latvia
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4
|0
|7
|4
|Andorra
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Spain
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Ukraine
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|4
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montenegro
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2
|4
|11
|2
|Luxembourg
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|10
|3
|Azerbaijan
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|6
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|2
|Albania
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|8
|3
|Lithuania
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|4
|Kazakhstan
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovenia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|13
|2
|Greece
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|11
|3
|Kosovo
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|4
|Moldova
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|North Macedonia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|7
|2
|9
|2
|Armenia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|3
|Georgia
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Estonia
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|2