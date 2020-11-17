UEFA Nations League - Group C1
LuxembourgLuxembourg0AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0

Luxembourg v Azerbaijan

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 12Schon
  • 18Jans
  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 7Gerson
  • 17Pinto
  • 20Muratovic
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 11Thill
  • 9Sinani
  • 21Deville
  • 19Skenderovic

Substitutes

  • 2Korac
  • 4Olesen
  • 5Thill
  • 6Bohnert
  • 8Rupil
  • 14Bensi
  • 22Martins Santos da Graça
  • 23Kips

Azerbaijan

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 21Seydiyev
  • 15Huseynov
  • 14Badalov
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 7Mutallimov
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 2Qarayev
  • 3Salahli
  • 10Emreli Anar
  • 9Seydaev

Substitutes

  • 1Oglu Balayev
  • 4Aliyev
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 8Diniyev
  • 11Qurbanli
  • 13Celik
  • 16Jamalov
  • 17Isgandarli
  • 19Sadikhov
  • 22Nacafov
  • 23Bayramov
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Luxembourg. Vincent Thill tries a through ball, but Maurice Deville is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Amin Seydiyev.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mahir Emreli Anar (Azerbaijan).

  6. Post update

    Enes Mahmutovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Mahir Emreli Anar (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aldin Skenderovic (Luxembourg).

  10. Post update

    Ismayil Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42202028
2Liechtenstein41212115
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633084412
2Malta62317529
3Latvia61414407
4Andorra602417-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany6240107310
2Spain62317349
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro632162411
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus612326-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France641184413
2Portugal632192711
3Sweden620449-56
4Croatia6114713-64

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

