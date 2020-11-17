Malta v Faroe Islands

Kurt Shaw (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 13Shaw
- 5Agius
- 4Borg
- 7Mbong
- 6Guillaumier
- 17Teuma
- 3Camenzuli
- 20Gambin
- 18Degabriele
- 9Montebello
Substitutes
- 2Micallef
- 8Grech
- 10Pisani
- 11Muscat
- 12Calleja
- 14Nwoko
- 15Corbalan
- 16Galea
- 19Kristensen
- 21Dimech
- 22Satariano
- 23Caruana
Faroe Islands
- 12Gestsson
- 9Rólantsson
- 15Faero
- 16Vatnhamar
- 3Davidsen
- 7Bjartalid
- 10Vatnhamar
- 6Hansson
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 11Andrasson Olsen
- 18Egilsson Olsen
Substitutes
- 1Nielsen
- 2Danielsen
- 4Wardum
- 5Justinussen
- 13Baldvinsson
- 14Jacobsen
- 17Bartalsstovu
- 19Jonsson
- 20Berg Í Soylu
- 21Hansen
- 22Jakobsen
- 23Joensen
- Referee:
- Kristo Tohver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jurgen Degabriele (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).
Offside, Faroe Islands. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen tries a through ball, but Meinhard Egilsson Olsen is caught offside.
Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Attempt blocked. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Kurt Shaw.
Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Meinhard Egilsson Olsen with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.