UEFA Nations League - Group D1
MaltaMalta0Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0

Malta v Faroe Islands

Malta v Faroe Islands

Line-ups

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 13Shaw
  • 5Agius
  • 4Borg
  • 7Mbong
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 17Teuma
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 20Gambin
  • 18Degabriele
  • 9Montebello

Substitutes

  • 2Micallef
  • 8Grech
  • 10Pisani
  • 11Muscat
  • 12Calleja
  • 14Nwoko
  • 15Corbalan
  • 16Galea
  • 19Kristensen
  • 21Dimech
  • 22Satariano
  • 23Caruana

Faroe Islands

  • 12Gestsson
  • 9Rólantsson
  • 15Faero
  • 16Vatnhamar
  • 3Davidsen
  • 7Bjartalid
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 6Hansson
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 11Andrasson Olsen
  • 18Egilsson Olsen

Substitutes

  • 1Nielsen
  • 2Danielsen
  • 4Wardum
  • 5Justinussen
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 14Jacobsen
  • 17Bartalsstovu
  • 19Jonsson
  • 20Berg Í Soylu
  • 21Hansen
  • 22Jakobsen
  • 23Joensen
Referee:
Kristo Tohver

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamFaroe Islands
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kurt Shaw (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

  4. Post update

    Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Jurgen Degabriele (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Faroe Islands. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen tries a through ball, but Meinhard Egilsson Olsen is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Kurt Shaw.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Meinhard Egilsson Olsen with a cross.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42202028
2Liechtenstein41212115
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633084412
2Malta62317529
3Latvia61414407
4Andorra602417-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany6240107310
2Spain62317349
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro641172513
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus611427-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France641184413
2Portugal632192711
3Sweden620449-56
4Croatia6114713-64

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

