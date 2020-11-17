Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The game was due to be played at Birmingham's Damson Park

Birmingham City's Women's Continental League Cup tie against Leicester City has been postponed after a Blues player tested positive for coronavirus.

The sides were due to meet in Group E on Wednesday.

A Birmingham statement said the player was in quarantine and a number of others who have been in contact with the individual have to self-isolate.

"A new date for the cup tie will be announced in due course," the statement said.