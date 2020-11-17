World Cup Qualifying - South America
UruguayUruguay0BrazilBrazil2

Uruguay 0-2 Brazil: Richarlison scores and Edinson Cavani is sent off

Richarlison heads in Brazil's second goal
Everton forward Richarlison was on the scoresheet as Brazil beat Uruguay, who had Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sent off.

Cavai received a straight red card after a video assistant referee review following a challenge on Richarlison in the second half.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo opened the scoring before Richarlison headed in a second on the stroke of half-time.

Uruguay were without Luis Suarez after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite hitting the woodwork twice in the first half and Martin Caceres having a goal ruled out for offside in the latter stages, the hosts failed to record a shot on target.

Victory maintains Brazil's 100% winning record in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They top the 10-team group, while Uruguay are fifth. The top-four teams will qualify automatically but the fifth-placed team will enter an inter-regional play-off.

Line-ups

Uruguay

  • 12Campaña
  • 22CáceresBooked at 85mins
  • 2GiménezBooked at 51mins
  • 3Godín
  • 4Oliveros
  • 8NándezBooked at 67mins
  • 14TorreiraSubstituted forArambarriat 60'minutes
  • 6BentancurSubstituted forRodríguezat 60'minutes
  • 7De La CruzSubstituted forRodríguezat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 21CavaniBooked at 71mins
  • 11Núñez

Substitutes

  • 1Olveira
  • 5Arambarri
  • 10Rossi
  • 13Suárez
  • 15Rolín
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 18Neves
  • 20Rodríguez
  • 23Irrazábal

Brazil

  • 23Ederson
  • 2Danilo
  • 4MarquinhosBooked at 90mins
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 6Lodi dos Santos
  • 8Arthur
  • 18Douglas LuizBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 90+2'minutes
  • 10de Barros RibeiroSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 90+2'minutes
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 20Firmino
  • 7RicharlisonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 5Allan
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 13Telles
  • 14Santos Silva
  • 15Felipe
  • 16Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 17Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
  • 19Sousa Soares
  • 21Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Arana Lopes
Referee:
Roberto Tobar

Match Stats

Home TeamUruguayAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Uruguay 0, Brazil 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Uruguay 0, Brazil 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Bruno Guimarães replaces Douglas Luiz.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces Everton Ribeiro.

  6. Booking

    Marquinhos (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Brazil).

  8. Post update

    Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Booking

    Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Martín Cáceres (Uruguay).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Brazil).

  13. Post update

    Mauro Arambarri (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Brazil. Douglas Luiz tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arthur (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Mauro Arambarri (Uruguay).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).

  18. Post update

    Nahitan Nández (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Uruguay. Darwin Núñez tries a through ball, but Martín Cáceres is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th November 2020

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil330010289
2Argentina32104227
3Ecuador32017526
4Uruguay32017526
5Paraguay31204315
6Chile31115414
7Colombia31115504
8Peru301248-41
9Venezuela300305-50
10Bolivia3003310-70
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

