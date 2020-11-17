Match ends, Uruguay 0, Brazil 2.
Everton forward Richarlison was on the scoresheet as Brazil beat Uruguay, who had Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sent off.
Cavai received a straight red card after a video assistant referee review following a challenge on Richarlison in the second half.
Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo opened the scoring before Richarlison headed in a second on the stroke of half-time.
Uruguay were without Luis Suarez after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Despite hitting the woodwork twice in the first half and Martin Caceres having a goal ruled out for offside in the latter stages, the hosts failed to record a shot on target.
Victory maintains Brazil's 100% winning record in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
They top the 10-team group, while Uruguay are fifth. The top-four teams will qualify automatically but the fifth-placed team will enter an inter-regional play-off.
Line-ups
Uruguay
- 12Campaña
- 22CáceresBooked at 85mins
- 2GiménezBooked at 51mins
- 3Godín
- 4Oliveros
- 8NándezBooked at 67mins
- 14TorreiraSubstituted forArambarriat 60'minutes
- 6BentancurSubstituted forRodríguezat 60'minutes
- 7De La CruzSubstituted forRodríguezat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 21CavaniBooked at 71mins
- 11Núñez
Substitutes
- 1Olveira
- 5Arambarri
- 10Rossi
- 13Suárez
- 15Rolín
- 16Rodríguez
- 18Neves
- 20Rodríguez
- 23Irrazábal
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 2Danilo
- 4MarquinhosBooked at 90mins
- 3Thiago Silva
- 6Lodi dos Santos
- 8Arthur
- 18Douglas LuizBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 90+2'minutes
- 10de Barros RibeiroSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 90+2'minutes
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 20Firmino
- 7RicharlisonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 5Allan
- 11Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 13Telles
- 14Santos Silva
- 15Felipe
- 16Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 17Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
- 19Sousa Soares
- 21Vinícius Júnior
- 22Arana Lopes
- Referee:
- Roberto Tobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Uruguay 0, Brazil 2.
Post update
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Bruno Guimarães replaces Douglas Luiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces Everton Ribeiro.
Booking
Marquinhos (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marquinhos (Brazil).
Post update
Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martín Cáceres (Uruguay).
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Brazil).
Post update
Mauro Arambarri (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brazil. Douglas Luiz tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arthur (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Hand ball by Mauro Arambarri (Uruguay).
Post update
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).
Post update
Nahitan Nández (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Uruguay. Darwin Núñez tries a through ball, but Martín Cáceres is caught offside.
