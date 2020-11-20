Could a club from outside the ‘big six’ really win the Premier League?

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments21

Southampton's Danny Ings and Che Adams, Leicester's Jamie Vardy and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish
Southampton, Leicester City and Aston Villa are all in the Premier League top six this season

There has just been that feeling in the Premier League this season.

From Aston Villa's astonishing 7-2 win over defending champions Liverpool, to just one of last season's top four occupying a Champions League spot after eight games - elements of the unpredictable and unusual have defined the 2020-21 campaign so far.

With several clubs from outside the established 'big six' of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham threatening the status quo, should we be bracing ourselves for a shock title triumph - or are we just getting carried away?

'Big six' under threat?

For just the third time since the Premier League was reduced to 20 teams in 1995, three sides from outside the big six could amass 16 or more points from the first eight games of the season.

League leaders Leicester City have taken an impressive 18 points from a possible 24, while fourth-placed Southampton have 16 points and Aston Villa, in sixth with a game in hand, could become only the 23rd 'smaller' side to reach that tally in the past 26 seasons.

Tottenham and Liverpool are one point behind Leicester, while Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United occupy fifth, 10th, 11th and 14th respectively - though City and United have played seven games.

Arsenal became the first big six team to miss out on the top six since 2016 last season, and at this stage in that campaign Liverpool were already eight points clear after eight successive wins.

In 2020-21 the Reds have seven points fewer - a deficit worse than all but Sheffield United - although they do have room for error having won the title by 18 points.

Also, Nielsen's Gracenote's Seasonal Comparative Results method, which compares a club's results with the same fixtures from the previous season, shows the Reds are only two points short of their return in the corresponding fixtures in 2019-20.

Of the big six sides, last season's runners-up Manchester City have endured the worst start comparatively. Four points down on last season's total after seven games, they also have six points fewer compared to the same fixtures last term.

Things look much better for Tottenham, who are six better off in both regards, and Chelsea, who have an extra point on the board but four more than in last season's match-ups.

Note: When comparing promoted teams, Leeds United (as the champions of the Championship) are compared to the results of Bournemouth (the highest relegated team in 18th), West Bromwich Albion with Watford and Fulham with Norwich City.

Foxes threaten another upset

Leicester City celebrating the Premier League title win
Leicester City won the Premier League title in 2016 but could the current league leaders do it again?

It is Leicester, four years on from causing one of the greatest upsets in modern football history as they won the 2015-16 title, who are leading the threat of another major shock.

The Foxes, three points better off than in their title-winning campaign, have made the best start to a top-flight season in their history - their six wins and two defeats eclipsing their previous best start of 90 years ago.

Brendan Rodgers' side have also recorded the best start by a team outside the big six clubs for 19 years.

Excluding the big six sides, only Newcastle in 1995-96 (21) and Aston Villa in 1998-99 (20) have made a better start in the Premier League than the Foxes since 1995, while Newcastle, in 1996-97, and most recently Leeds, in 2000-01, also managed 18 points.

None of those sides eventually finished lower than sixth but - crucially - neither did they gone on to win the title, though Newcastle went closest with two second-place finishes.

Leicester, six points up on their results in the same fixtures last season, have four points more than at this stage in 2019-20. But after limping across the line last season, can Rodgers' side convert their blistering start?

Premier League promo bannerFA Cup footer

Might Saints and Villa crash the party?

Sixth-placed Aston Villa are the standout surprise package this term, having bounced back from the brink of a return to the Championship on the final day of last season to being three points off top spot, with a game in hand.

After five wins and 15 points from seven games, victory against Brighton in their next match would mean Villa match Leicester's eight-game haul and secure more than half the points they managed in the whole of last season - when they won nine games.

A draw against Brighton would still ensure they join Southampton on 16 points from eight games, an impressive tally bettered by only eight non-big six sides since 1995.

It is Southampton and Aston Villa who have shown the biggest improvements of all Premier League sides.

The revival of the Saints from a difficult start last season shows no sign of stopping, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side already nine points better off than at this stage of 2019-20. Meanwhile, Dean Smith's Villa have taken 11 points more compared to the results they achieved in the same fixtures last season.

Villa have taken 16 or more points from their opening eight games four times, more than any non-big six side in the 20-team era, finishing fourth in 1995-96 and sixth in 1998-99, 1999-00 and 2009-10. A similar showing this season would represent an almighty turnaround for Smith's men.

Could a 'smaller' team really win the Premier League again?

When Leicester won the title in 2016, Claudio Ranieri's side sent shockwaves through football as they defied bookmaker odds of as much as 5000-1.

Before then, the idea of a side outside the big six winning the Premier League seemed almost impossible.

Even now, four years on, outsiders are given little hope. The Foxes' fairytale triumph has felt a distant memory as near-perfect Manchester City and Liverpool sides have claimed the title with 100, 98 and 99-point hauls over the past three years, compared to Leicester's winning total of 81.

But, while none of the 20 non-big six teams to take as many as 16 points from eight games have previously won the league, five have finished in a lucrative top-four position.

A top-seven placing has been achieved on 12 of those occasions, which would leave the door open to European qualification, while five sides ended in the bottom half. None have been relegated.

Leicester, pre-season candidates for relegation in 2015-16 and with a squad assembled for less than £30m, were fourth on 15 points, three behind leaders Manchester City, at this stage of their title-winning campaign.

Leicester's squad is arguably better equipped in 2020-21, while there appears to be similarities in the inconsistency of the big six and the unpredictable nature of results. Champions Liverpool have already dropped seven points, despite giving up just 15 in the whole of last season.

Where these good starts will take the class of 2020-21's surprise packages remains to be seen, but Leicester's trip to Anfield on Sunday (19:15 GMT) should provide a significant indication of whether this season is ultimately set to shock.

The full comparative table:

Points improvement from last season relative to corresponding fixturesPoints improvement compared to same stage last season
Aston Villa+11+6
West Ham+8-1
Tottenham+6+6
Leicester+6+4
Chelsea+4+1
Crystal Palace+4-1
Leeds+3-1
Arsenal +2-3
Southampton+1+9
Fulham+1-2
Brighton+1-3
Man Utd-1+1
Liverpool-2-7
Everton-2+6
West Brom-30
Newcastle-4+3
Wolves-4+3
Man City-6-4
Burnley-7-7
Sheffield United-11-8

Note: When comparing promoted teams, Leeds United (as the champions of the Championship) are compared to the results of Bournemouth (the highest relegated team in 18th), West Bromwich Albion with Watford and Fulham with Norwich City.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Not sure how you can call it a shock?

    The team with the most points fully deserve the title?

    a shock is the trashings we have seen already this season & when a minnow knock out a big club in the FA Cup.

  • Aston Villa (my team) were runners up in the inaugural Premier League & finished in the top 5 more often than not that decade.
    Newcastle, Leeds & Everton have all played in the Champions League.
    Blackburn were the second team to win the Premier League.
    Leicester won the Premier League before Liverpool and Tottenham have never won it.

    Nothing is permanent in football

  • And the shock winner is......MONEY

  • No real guide after first 10 games so let’s wait and see when we are at the last 10.

  • Points to corresponding fixtures is a more accurate reflection of how the league is going and LFC are only minus 2 with a lot of injuries at present, still to close to call with Liverpool and Man City though.

  • "A draw against Brighton would still ensure they join Southampton on 16 points from eight games, an impressive tally bettered by only eight non-big six sides since 1995"

    The term "big six" does not work for statistical purposes as it changes overtime. In 1995 , I would have thought Villa would have been one of the "big Six".

    Would Man City be considered "Big Six" whilst in the 2nd tier?

  • As a Southampton supporter just love the current pressing and passing game but I cannot see that being enough to break into top six at the end of the season. Great goals also. Villa one trick pony but Leicester consistently look strong much as I dislike them I love to see the top clubs squirm.

    • jack130192 replied:
      One trick pony that got 7 past the current champions and easily beat arsenal 3-0 (could have been more) ? Lol get outta town!

  • Not as big a shock as last season

    • vidapam replied:
      ?

  • The whole ‘big six’ thing is so arbitrary. For instance, great club though they are, why include Tottenham ahead of Everton or Aston Villa, who have won more? Or Leicester? Who decides who is this so-called ‘big six’?

  • As long as we dont see that rat Vardy lifting the trophy!

  • Spurs might go on a run and finish ahead of everyone after they hammer City tomorrow tea time ...
    Also, Southampton have a good chance of finishing in the top 6, some way off winning anything mind you.

  • Well it aint going to be a VIRTUAL 1 horse race like last season , doubt if most of the outside chance highflyers right now ,will have the strength in squad, to keep in there due to injuries, bans and covid for the last 8 to 10 league games of the season.

  • Could well be new names in the top 6 come end of season given United and Arsenal are poor but top two the same

  • Considering Leicester finished in the top 6 and arsenal finished 8th last season, Leicester should be included in the 'big 6' and arsenal not.

    • Rutland3 replied:
      But they are not traditionally a top 6 club. A freak PL title doesn't help that either

  • Wont be Man UTD

  • Only two teams are in the race for the title Liverpool and Man City.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

  • Industry

    Can these five graduates cope with the pressure?