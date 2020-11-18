Cymru Premier: Penybont v Caernarfon off after positive Covid test

Cymru Premier

Saturday's Cymru Premier game between Penybont and Caernarfon Town has been called off after a Bont player returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Penybont squad are now self-isolating in accordance with Public Health Wales guidelines and FAW Return to Play Regulations

No new date for the game , which was to be shown live on S4C's Sgorio, has been announced.

Penybont are currently fifth in the table with Caernarfon sixth.

