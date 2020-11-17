Derry City's FAI Cup game against Sligo Rovers rearranged

Sligo Showgrounds
Derry's cup game will now be played at the Sligo Showgrounds on Wednesday, 25 November

Derry City's FAI Cup quarter-final away to Sligo Rovers has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 25 November, kick-off 19:30 GMT.

Sligo said the last-eight tie was not being on Friday as planned because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Derry camp.

However, the FAI's media release about the new date did not specify a reason and Derry City have yet to comment.

Athlone Town are already through to the semi-finals and the two other quarter-finals are to go ahead on Friday.

Finn Harps are at home to Premier Division champions and cup holders Shamrock Rovers while Bohemians face last season's beaten finalists Dundalk.

