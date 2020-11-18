Last updated on .From the section Football

League One and League Two clubs will only be allowed to name seven subs on their 'bench', compared to nine for Championship sides

EFL clubs have been told they can now use five substitutes per game for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The EFL board has agreed to increase the number, following consultation with their 72 clubs.

The new ruling will officially come into place from 12:00 GMT on Friday, in time for this weekend's round of games.

Championship clubs will be able to name up to nine substitutes in matchday squads, while League One and League Two clubs can name seven substitutes.

In August Premier League clubs voted to return to three changes per game - but there have been calls, led by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, to make the alteration in the English top flight too.

The rule change does not include the Carabao Cup or Papa John's Trophy, with Friday's Championship game between Coventry and Birmingham to be the first match under the new rules.

Teams were given "temporary dispensation" to make five substitutions per match by world governing body Fifa in April following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fifa then chose before the end of the delayed 2019-20 season to extend the use of the rule - but said that it was up to individual leagues and competitions as to whether it was implemented.

Scottish Premiership clubs voted in July to continue with five substitutions when their 2020-21 season started.