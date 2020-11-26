Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cymru North sides Llandudno and Colwyn Bay in action during the 2019-20 season

The Cymru North and South leagues have been given the go ahead to start the 2020-21 season.

Welsh football's second tier, which has 32 two clubs in two leagues, has been granted elite status by Sport Wales.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) worked alongside the Welsh Government and Sport Wales to produce a return to play plan for the leagues.

The FAW's National League Board will decide next week on an approved format and start date for the new season.

"The FAW welcomes the cooperation of all 32 clubs and the new measures in place have helped to ensure that football at Tier Two level will be able to start again in the near future," the FAW said in a statement.

Welsh football's governing body said it was "committed to doing all it can to support" the potential return of the newly-formed third tier Ardal League.

Discussions would also continue with Welsh Government "to find a way forward" for Tier Four Men's & Tier Two Women's competions and below.

The Cymru Premier and the Welsh Premier Women's League were granted elite status in August and both league seasons started in September, with games played behind closed doors.

The Cymru Leagues' 44 clubs will receive £750,000 of National Lottery funding to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The financial package was established by the FAW and The National Lottery and facilitated by the UK Government.