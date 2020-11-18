Northern Ireland will take to the field against Romania on Wednesday knowing they have already suffered relegation from Nations League B

Northern Ireland have been relegated from Nations League B after Uefa awarded Romania a 3-0 victory for their cancelled match against Norway.

Uefa made the ruling on Wednesday after Sunday's meeting between the sides was called off because of a positive Covid-19 test in the Norway camp.

It leaves Northern Ireland six points adrift of Romania, who they play at Windsor Park on Wednesday evening in their last Group B1 match.

NI have one point from five matches.

Sunday's match in Romania between Romania and Norway was cancelled after the Norwegians were not able to travel to take part.

Uefa said the matter was submitted to its control, ethics and disciplinary body "for a decision to be taken in accordance with the special rules applicable to the league phase of the 2020-21 Uefa Nations League, as approved by the Uefa executive committee on 29 August 2020".

The governing body said it took the following decision: "To declare the 2020-21 Uefa Nations League match between Romania and Norway, that was scheduled to be played on 15 November 2020, as forfeited by the Norwegian Football Association (who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 3-0) for being responsible for the match not taking place."

Sitting three points behind Romania at the bottom of Group B1 before the decision was made, Northern Ireland had hoped that victory on Wednesday in Belfast would have given them a chance of avoiding relegation.