Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City last time out

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again returned a positive test for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The 28-year-old initially tested positive last week, despite not displaying any symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed that Salah had been tested again and that the result was positive.

Salah is likely to miss the Reds' next two games due to self-isolation rules.

Liverpool host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, 22 November and welcome Atalanta in a Champions League tie on Wednesday, 25 November.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has also tested positive.

On Tuesday, Salah wrote on Twitter: external-link "I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I'm confident I'll be back on the field soon."

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool's Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals.