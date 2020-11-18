Poland v Netherlands

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Line-ups
Poland
- 22Fabianski
- 4Kedziora
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 16Reca
- 10KrychowiakBooked at 15mins
- 6Placheta
- 14Klich
- 20Zielinski
- 21Jozwiak
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2Bochniewicz
- 3Walukiewicz
- 7Milik
- 8Linetty
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 13Rybus
- 17Moder
- 18Bereszynski
- 19Szymanski
- 23Piatek
Netherlands
- 1Krul
- 2Hateboer
- 6de Vrij
- 17Blind
- 5van Aanholt
- 15Klaassen
- 21de Jong
- 16Stengs
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9Malen
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 3Veltman
- 4Botman
- 7Berghuis
- 11Promes
- 12Wijndal
- 13Bizot
- 14Gravenberch
- 19de Jong
- 20van de Beek
- 22Dumfries
- 23Drommel
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Offside, Netherlands. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Calvin Stengs is caught offside.
Foul by Calvin Stengs (Netherlands).
Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (Poland).
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Placheta (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Stengs with a through ball.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).