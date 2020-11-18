UEFA Nations League - Group A1
PolandPoland1NetherlandsNetherlands0

Poland v Netherlands

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Poland

  • 22Fabianski
  • 4Kedziora
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 16Reca
  • 10KrychowiakBooked at 15mins
  • 6Placheta
  • 14Klich
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Jozwiak
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Bochniewicz
  • 3Walukiewicz
  • 7Milik
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Rybus
  • 17Moder
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 23Piatek

Netherlands

  • 1Krul
  • 2Hateboer
  • 6de Vrij
  • 17Blind
  • 5van Aanholt
  • 15Klaassen
  • 21de Jong
  • 16Stengs
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9Malen
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 3Veltman
  • 4Botman
  • 7Berghuis
  • 11Promes
  • 12Wijndal
  • 13Bizot
  • 14Gravenberch
  • 19de Jong
  • 20van de Beek
  • 22Dumfries
  • 23Drommel
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Calvin Stengs is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Calvin Stengs (Netherlands).

  5. Post update

    Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (Poland).

  8. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Daley Blind.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Placheta (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).

  12. Post update

    Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Stengs with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

  19. Post update

    Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales651050516
2Finland640263312
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631254110
4Iceland6006315-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo612346-25
4Moldova6015111-101

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229908
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613267-16

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories