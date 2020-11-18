UEFA Nations League - Group A2
BelgiumBelgium1DenmarkDenmark1

Belgium v Denmark

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 10T Hazard
  • 8Tielemans
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 22Chadli
  • 14Mertens
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 4Boyata
  • 11Lukebakio
  • 12Coucke
  • 13Casteels
  • 15Kayembe
  • 16Foket
  • 17Vanaken
  • 18Verschaeren
  • 19Praet
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Mechele
  • 23Batshuayi

Denmark

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18Wass
  • 4Kjaer
  • 6Christensen
  • 5Maehle Pedersen
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8Delaney
  • 20Poulsen
  • 10Eriksen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 21Wind

Substitutes

  • 2Scholz
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 7Jonsson
  • 11Sisto
  • 12Bah
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Dalsgaard
  • 15Jensen
  • 16Lössl
  • 17Andersen
  • 19Damsgaard
  • 22Rönnow
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jonas Wind (Denmark).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Denmark 1. Jonas Wind (Denmark) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Denmark 0. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales642040414
2Finland641162413
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631244010
4Iceland6006314-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo603336-33
4Moldova6024110-92

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229818
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613257-26

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
