Belgium v Denmark

Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 10T Hazard
- 8Tielemans
- 6Dendoncker
- 22Chadli
- 14Mertens
- 7De Bruyne
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 11Lukebakio
- 12Coucke
- 13Casteels
- 15Kayembe
- 16Foket
- 17Vanaken
- 18Verschaeren
- 19Praet
- 20Benteke
- 21Mechele
- 23Batshuayi
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Wass
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 5Maehle Pedersen
- 23Højbjerg
- 8Delaney
- 20Poulsen
- 10Eriksen
- 9Braithwaite
- 21Wind
Substitutes
- 2Scholz
- 3Vestergaard
- 7Jonsson
- 11Sisto
- 12Bah
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Dalsgaard
- 15Jensen
- 16Lössl
- 17Andersen
- 19Damsgaard
- 22Rönnow
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonas Wind (Denmark).
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Post update
Hand ball by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Denmark 1. Jonas Wind (Denmark) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Denmark 0. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.