Bosnia-Herzegovina v Italy

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
- 22Piric
- 15Corluka
- 20Hadzikadunic
- 6Sanicanin
- 2Kadusic
- 13Cimirot
- 7Tatar
- 10Pjanic
- 14Gojak
- 19Krunic
- 11Prevljak
Substitutes
- 1Dizdarevic
- 3Nastic
- 4Todorovic
- 5Ziljkic
- 8Visca
- 9Hadzic
- 12Kacavenda
- 16Danilovic
- 17Rahmanovic
- 18Kovacevic
- 21Loncar
- 23Milosevic
Italy
- 21Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 15Acerbi
- 19Bastoni
- 3Emerson
- 18Barella
- 8Jorginho
- 5Locatelli
- 11Berardi
- 9Belotti
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2D'Ambrosio
- 4Tonali
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Lasagna
- 12Meret
- 13Calabria
- 14Soriano
- 17Pessina
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Orsolini
- 23Di Lorenzo
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kenan Piric.
Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.
Hand ball by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Josip Corluka.
Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy).
Post update
Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Italy 1. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Italy).
Post update
Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.
Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Tatar (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Advan Kadusic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).
Post update
Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.