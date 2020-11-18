UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0ItalyItaly1

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Italy

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 22Piric
  • 15Corluka
  • 20Hadzikadunic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 2Kadusic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 7Tatar
  • 10Pjanic
  • 14Gojak
  • 19Krunic
  • 11Prevljak

Substitutes

  • 1Dizdarevic
  • 3Nastic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 5Ziljkic
  • 8Visca
  • 9Hadzic
  • 12Kacavenda
  • 16Danilovic
  • 17Rahmanovic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 21Loncar
  • 23Milosevic

Italy

  • 21Donnarumma
  • 16Florenzi
  • 15Acerbi
  • 19Bastoni
  • 3Emerson
  • 18Barella
  • 8Jorginho
  • 5Locatelli
  • 11Berardi
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2D'Ambrosio
  • 4Tonali
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 7Lasagna
  • 12Meret
  • 13Calabria
  • 14Soriano
  • 17Pessina
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Orsolini
  • 23Di Lorenzo
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kenan Piric.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Domenico Berardi (Italy).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Josip Corluka.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy).

  8. Post update

    Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Italy 1. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Italy).

  11. Post update

    Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Tatar (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  17. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Advan Kadusic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).

  20. Post update

    Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales642040414
2Finland641162413
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631244010
4Iceland6006314-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229818
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613257-26

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo603336-33
4Moldova6024110-92

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
