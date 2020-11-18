Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Malky Mackay, right, took charge of Scotland v the Netherlands at Pittodrie in 2017

Malky Mackay has stepped down from his role as Scottish FA performance director after four years in the post.

The former Cardiff City manager oversaw the body's elite development strategy and player pathway to the national squads.

But after Scotland's men ended their 23-year wait for a return to a major finals last week, the 48-year-old said "it is the right time to step down".

"I am proud to have served Scottish football," added Mackay.

"I care deeply about the Scottish game and about the role the Scottish FA plays in leading and nurturing it. We have some of the most passionate, knowledgeable and committed coaches around and it's no real surprise to me that a new generation of confident, brave and technical players are now emerging."

Mackay took over from Brian McClair in December 2016 after the former Manchester United player spent just 17 months in the role.

During his tenure, he briefly took charge of the first team following Gordon Strachan's departure for a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands the following year.

Under his watch, Scotland's women's side reached their first ever World Cup in 2018, with Steve Clarke's men set to take part in next year's European Championships, their first major tournament since 1998.

"I believe significant progress has been made during my tenure," added Mackay. "Last year, we came together as a nation to support Shelley Kerr and her staff as they led Scotland to its first Fifa Women's World Cup Finals, in France.

"It was also a great pleasure to be asked by the board to step in as interim manager for our national men's international against Netherlands - an honour I'd like to thank them for and a memory I will cherish forever."

Earlier this month SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell announced a £4.5m shortfall could lead to "redundancies" with the governing body considering a reconstruction as it deals with the financial fallout of Covid-19.

However, after qualifying for Euro 2020, the governing body is now in line to land 9.25m euros.

"Malky has implemented a best practice framework within the performance department that has strengthened our national teams and reinforced relationships between clubs, Performance Schools and Club Academy Scotland," said Maxwell.

"I would like to thank Malky - as a colleague, friend and former team-mate - for his considerable contribution and commitment to the performance strategy and wish him every success for the future."