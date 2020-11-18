Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 1
Venue: Stade Rue Henri Dunant

Republic of Ireland U21s sign off Euro qualifying campaign with win over Luxembourg

Republic of Ireland
The Republic's qualification hopes were ended on Sunday night when they lost at home to Iceland

The Republic of Ireland ended their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign on a high with a 2-1 win over 10-man Luxembourg in Beggen.

Joshua Kayode headed the opener before Jamie Lennon's strike sealed three points for Jim Crawford's side.

Kenan Avdusinovic netted a late consolation goal for the hosts who had captain Seid Korac sent off in the dying minutes.

Despite the win, the Republic miss out on qualification for the finals.

They needed six points from their last two games to progress to next summer's tournament as one of the top five runners-up but lost to Iceland on Sunday.

Armenia were scheduled to host Iceland on Wednesday only for the game to be cancelled with Uefa yet to make a decision on whether they will reschedule the match or hand Iceland a walkover.

Aiming to end their campaign on a positive note, the Republic took the lead in style as Kayode marked his full debut with a well-taken header from Darragh Leahy's cross.

The visitors doubled their lead with 25 minutes remaining when Danny Mandroiu's free-kick found its way to Lennon, who made no mistake.

Avdusinovic pulled one back with six minutes left but the Republic's nerves were eased somewhat by Korac's stoppage-time dismissal, the centre-back receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Michael Obafemi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U21108112752225
2R. of Ireland U2110613158719
3Iceland U2196031612418
4Sweden U21950428121615
5Armenia U218107427-233
6Luxembourg U2110109329-263

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U211090132102227
2Switzerland U21109012681827
3Georgia U21105051714315
4Slovakia U21104062221112
5Azerbaijan U2110208618-126
6Liechtenstein U2110109335-323

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U21109103492528
2Austria U21106042416818
3Albania U21104241621-514
4Turkey U21104151518-313
5Kosovo U2110307920-119
6Andorra U21101271024-145

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U21106312041621
2Croatia U21106223773020
3Scotland U21105321651118
4Greece U21105141011-116
5Lithuania U2110316915-610
6San Marino U21100010050-500

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U21107212241823
2Poland U21106221981120
3Bulgaria U2110532145918
4Serbia U2110334129312
5Estonia U2110127334-315
6Latvia U2110046717-104

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U21109102011928
2North Macedonia U21105322012818
3Israel U21103431214-213
4Kazakhstan U21103161221-910
5Faroe Islands U21103071125-149
6Montenegro U21102171113-27

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U21109014544127
2Portugal U21109012882027
3Norway U2183141416-210
4Belarus U2192251521-68
5Cyprus U219216824-167
6Gibraltar U218008037-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U21108202191226
2Romania U21106222271520
3Ukraine U21105141711616
4Finland U21104151415-113
5Northern Ireland U2110235713-69
6Malta U2110019430-261

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U21860222101218
2Belgium U218413189913
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U21832397211
4Wales U218305815-79
5Moldova U218215622-167
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

