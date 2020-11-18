Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic's qualification hopes were ended on Sunday night when they lost at home to Iceland

The Republic of Ireland ended their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign on a high with a 2-1 win over 10-man Luxembourg in Beggen.

Joshua Kayode headed the opener before Jamie Lennon's strike sealed three points for Jim Crawford's side.

Kenan Avdusinovic netted a late consolation goal for the hosts who had captain Seid Korac sent off in the dying minutes.

Despite the win, the Republic miss out on qualification for the finals.

They needed six points from their last two games to progress to next summer's tournament as one of the top five runners-up but lost to Iceland on Sunday.

Armenia were scheduled to host Iceland on Wednesday only for the game to be cancelled with Uefa yet to make a decision on whether they will reschedule the match or hand Iceland a walkover.

Aiming to end their campaign on a positive note, the Republic took the lead in style as Kayode marked his full debut with a well-taken header from Darragh Leahy's cross.

The visitors doubled their lead with 25 minutes remaining when Danny Mandroiu's free-kick found its way to Lennon, who made no mistake.

Avdusinovic pulled one back with six minutes left but the Republic's nerves were eased somewhat by Korac's stoppage-time dismissal, the centre-back receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Michael Obafemi.