Greece v Slovenia

Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Greece
- 1Vlachodimos
- 7Mavrias
- 17Chatzidiakos
- 3Tzavellas
- 22Tsimikas
- 21Kourbelis
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 18Limnios
- 11Bakasetas
- 10Fortounis
- 9Giakoumakis
Substitutes
- 2Rota
- 4Michailidis
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Masouras
- 12Dioudis
- 13Barkas
- 14Pelkas
- 15Tzolis
- 16Pavlidis
- 19Kyriakopoulos
- 20Chatzigiovanis
- 23Siopis
Slovenia
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 4Blazic
- 17Mevlja
- 3Balkovec
- 8Lovric
- 6Bijol
- 14KurticBooked at 21mins
- 15BoharBooked at 6mins
- 7Ilicic
- 18Vuckic
Substitutes
- 2Skubic
- 5Kouter
- 9Sporar
- 10Zajc
- 11Matavz
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 16Rozman
- 19Jurcevic
- 21Verbic
- 22Vetrih
- 23Bajric
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Offside, Greece. Georgios Tzavellas tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.
Booking
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Georgios Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
Post update
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.
Attempt blocked. Georgios Giakoumakis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Offside, Slovenia. Haris Vuckic tries a through ball, but Josip Ilicic is caught offside.
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).
Offside, Greece. Georgios Tzavellas tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.
Booking
Damjan Bohar (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damjan Bohar (Slovenia).
Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgios Giakoumakis.