UEFA Nations League - Group C3
GreeceGreece0SloveniaSlovenia0

Greece v Slovenia

Line-ups

Greece

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 7Mavrias
  • 17Chatzidiakos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 22Tsimikas
  • 21Kourbelis
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 18Limnios
  • 11Bakasetas
  • 10Fortounis
  • 9Giakoumakis

Substitutes

  • 2Rota
  • 4Michailidis
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 6Masouras
  • 12Dioudis
  • 13Barkas
  • 14Pelkas
  • 15Tzolis
  • 16Pavlidis
  • 19Kyriakopoulos
  • 20Chatzigiovanis
  • 23Siopis

Slovenia

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 4Blazic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 3Balkovec
  • 8Lovric
  • 6Bijol
  • 14KurticBooked at 21mins
  • 15BoharBooked at 6mins
  • 7Ilicic
  • 18Vuckic

Substitutes

  • 2Skubic
  • 5Kouter
  • 9Sporar
  • 10Zajc
  • 11Matavz
  • 12Belec
  • 13Crnigoj
  • 16Rozman
  • 19Jurcevic
  • 21Verbic
  • 22Vetrih
  • 23Bajric
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamGreeceAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Georgios Tzavellas tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.

  3. Booking

    Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Georgios Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).

  8. Post update

    Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Zeca (Greece).

  10. Post update

    Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgios Giakoumakis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Slovenia. Haris Vuckic tries a through ball, but Josip Ilicic is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Georgios Tzavellas tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.

  17. Booking

    Damjan Bohar (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Damjan Bohar (Slovenia).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgios Giakoumakis.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales642040414
2Finland641162413
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631244010
4Iceland6006314-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229908
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613267-16

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo603336-33
4Moldova6024110-92

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
View full UEFA Nations League tables

