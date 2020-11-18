UEFA Nations League - Group C3
KosovoKosovo0MoldovaMoldova0

Kosovo v Moldova

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 1Ujkani
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13RrahmaniSubstituted forAlitiat 20'minutes
  • 20Dresevic
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 14Berisha
  • 5Shala
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 9Celina
  • 7Kastrati
  • 18Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 3Aliti
  • 4Thaci
  • 6Kryeziu
  • 8Hasani
  • 10Rashkaj
  • 11Rashani
  • 12Muric
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Daku
  • 21Nuhiu

Moldova

  • 1Namasco
  • 15Jardan
  • 5Efros
  • 4Armas
  • 20Platica
  • 7Ionita
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 16Spataru
  • 10Turcan
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 19Nicolaescu

Substitutes

  • 3Bolohan
  • 6Taras
  • 8Belousov
  • 11Damascan
  • 12Calancea
  • 13Caimacov
  • 14Bogdan
  • 17Dumbravanu
  • 18Dros
  • 21Rata
  • 22Boiciuc
  • 23Koselev
Referee:
Roomer Tarajev

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamMoldova
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ion Jardan (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).

  4. Post update

    Sergiu Platica (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo. Fidan Aliti replaces Amir Rrahmani because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danu Spataru with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lirim Kastrati.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Danu Spataru (Moldova).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Moldova. Stefan Efros tries a through ball, but Igor Armas is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).

  13. Post update

    Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Amir Rrahmani tries a through ball, but Edon Zhegrova is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ion Jardan (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bersant Celina.

  17. Post update

    Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Iaser Turcan (Moldova).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales642040414
2Finland641162413
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631244010
4Iceland6006314-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229818
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613257-26

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo603336-33
4Moldova6024110-92

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
View full UEFA Nations League tables

