Kosovo v Moldova

Line-ups
Kosovo
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 13RrahmaniSubstituted forAlitiat 20'minutes
- 20Dresevic
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 14Berisha
- 5Shala
- 22Zhegrova
- 9Celina
- 7Kastrati
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 3Aliti
- 4Thaci
- 6Kryeziu
- 8Hasani
- 10Rashkaj
- 11Rashani
- 12Muric
- 16Bekaj
- 19Daku
- 21Nuhiu
Moldova
- 1Namasco
- 15Jardan
- 5Efros
- 4Armas
- 20Platica
- 7Ionita
- 9Cebotaru
- 16Spataru
- 10Turcan
- 2Reabciuk
- 19Nicolaescu
Substitutes
- 3Bolohan
- 6Taras
- 8Belousov
- 11Damascan
- 12Calancea
- 13Caimacov
- 14Bogdan
- 17Dumbravanu
- 18Dros
- 21Rata
- 22Boiciuc
- 23Koselev
- Referee:
- Roomer Tarajev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.
Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).
Sergiu Platica (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Fidan Aliti replaces Amir Rrahmani because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danu Spataru with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lirim Kastrati.
Hand ball by Danu Spataru (Moldova).
Offside, Moldova. Stefan Efros tries a through ball, but Igor Armas is caught offside.
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).
Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Kosovo. Amir Rrahmani tries a through ball, but Edon Zhegrova is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ion Jardan (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iaser Turcan (Moldova).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.