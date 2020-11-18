UEFA Nations League - Group B3
HungaryHungary0TurkeyTurkey0

Hungary v Turkey

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Hungary

  • 12Dibusz
  • 5Fiola
  • 2Lang
  • 4Szalai
  • 7Nego
  • 18Sigér
  • 8Nagy
  • 3Hangya
  • 13Kalmar
  • 23Nikolics
  • 19Konyves

Substitutes

  • 6Kecskés
  • 11Holender
  • 14Cseri
  • 15Botka
  • 16Varga
  • 17Schafer
  • 20Gyurcsó
  • 21Bese
  • 22Hegedus

Turkey

  • 1Günok
  • 7Sangaré
  • 4Kabak
  • 3Demiral
  • 18Erkin
  • 6Tufan
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 21Kahveci
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 19Karaman
  • 9Tosun

Substitutes

  • 5Yokuslu
  • 8Tokoz
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Özcan
  • 15Müldür
  • 16Bayram
  • 20Türüç
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Çakir
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).

  2. Post update

    Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Loic Nego (Hungary).

  4. Post update

    Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Turkey. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Hungary. Loic Nego tries a through ball, but Norbert Konyves is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Loic Nego (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).

  13. Post update

    Norbert Konyves (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Kabak (Turkey).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolics (Hungary) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Szilveszter Hangya.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dávid Miklós Sigér (Hungary).

  18. Post update

    Ozan Tufan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attila Fiola (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales642040414
2Finland641162413
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631244010
4Iceland6006314-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229818
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613257-26

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo603336-33
4Moldova6024110-92

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories