Hungary v Turkey

Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Line-ups
Hungary
- 12Dibusz
- 5Fiola
- 2Lang
- 4Szalai
- 7Nego
- 18Sigér
- 8Nagy
- 3Hangya
- 13Kalmar
- 23Nikolics
- 19Konyves
Substitutes
- 6Kecskés
- 11Holender
- 14Cseri
- 15Botka
- 16Varga
- 17Schafer
- 20Gyurcsó
- 21Bese
- 22Hegedus
Turkey
- 1Günok
- 7Sangaré
- 4Kabak
- 3Demiral
- 18Erkin
- 6Tufan
- 14Tekdemir
- 21Kahveci
- 10Calhanoglu
- 19Karaman
- 9Tosun
Substitutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 8Tokoz
- 11Yazici
- 12Bayindir
- 13Özcan
- 15Müldür
- 16Bayram
- 20Türüç
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Loic Nego (Hungary).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.
Offside, Hungary. Loic Nego tries a through ball, but Norbert Konyves is caught offside.
Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Loic Nego (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Hand ball by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Norbert Konyves (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ozan Kabak (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolics (Hungary) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Szilveszter Hangya.
Foul by Dávid Miklós Sigér (Hungary).
Ozan Tufan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attila Fiola (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).