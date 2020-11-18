UEFA Nations League - Group B3
SerbiaSerbia2RussiaRussia0

Serbia v Russia

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 5Spajic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 19Ristic
  • 11Jovic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Pavlovic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 15Maras
  • 16Vlahovic
  • 17Randjelovic
  • 18Zdjelar
  • 23Petrovic

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 4Karavaev
  • 3Diveev
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 23Kuzyaev
  • 21Erokhin
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 19An Miranchuk
  • 10Zabolotny

Substitutes

  • 2Zhivoglyadov
  • 5Evgeniev
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 8Fomin
  • 9Sobolev
  • 11Bakaev
  • 13Kuchaev
  • 16Dzhanaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 20Ionov
  • 22Oblyakov
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 2, Russia 0. Luka Jovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Mladenovic.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).

  3. Post update

    Mihailo Ristic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Yuri Zhirkov.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).

  9. Post update

    Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk with a cross.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 1, Russia 0. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nikola Milenkovic.

  12. Post update

    Anton Zabolotny (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Uros Spajic (Serbia).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Aleksey Miranchuk.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filip Mladenovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Guilherme.

  17. Post update

    Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia).

  19. Post update

    Igor Diveev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales642040414
2Finland641162413
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631244010
4Iceland6006314-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229908
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613267-16

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo603336-33
4Moldova6024110-92

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
