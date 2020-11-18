Serbia v Russia

Goal! Serbia 2, Russia 0. Luka Jovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Mladenovic.
Line-ups
Serbia
- 12Rajkovic
- 4Milenkovic
- 5Spajic
- 13Mitrovic
- 7Radonjic
- 8Gudelj
- 6Maksimovic
- 3Mladenovic
- 19Ristic
- 11Jovic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Pavlovic
- 14Gacinovic
- 15Maras
- 16Vlahovic
- 17Randjelovic
- 18Zdjelar
- 23Petrovic
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 4Karavaev
- 3Diveev
- 14Dzhikiya
- 18Zhirkov
- 7Ozdoev
- 23Kuzyaev
- 21Erokhin
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 19An Miranchuk
- 10Zabolotny
Substitutes
- 2Zhivoglyadov
- 5Evgeniev
- 6Cheryshev
- 8Fomin
- 9Sobolev
- 11Bakaev
- 13Kuchaev
- 16Dzhanaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 20Ionov
- 22Oblyakov
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).
Post update
Mihailo Ristic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.
Post update
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Yuri Zhirkov.
Post update
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).
Post update
Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 1, Russia 0. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nikola Milenkovic.
Post update
Anton Zabolotny (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Uros Spajic (Serbia).
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Filip Mladenovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Guilherme.
Post update
Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia).
Post update
Igor Diveev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).