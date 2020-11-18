Austria v Norway

Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Line-ups
Austria
- 12Pervan
- 21Lainer
- 6IlsankerBooked at 16mins
- 4Hinteregger
- 2Ulmer
- 15Ranftl
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 23Schlager
- 8Alaba
- 9Sabitzer
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 1Schlager
- 3Trimmel
- 5Trauner
- 10Schaub
- 11Gregoritsch
- 13Stankovic
- 16Grbic
- 17Balic
- 18Zulj
- 19Kalajdzic
- 20Onisiwo
- 22Wiesinger
Norway
- 1Bråtveit
- 6Ryerson
- 3Hanche-Olsen
- 4Gabrielsen
- 5Skjelvik
- 10Zahid
- 8Tronstad
- 7Ulvestad
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 9Strand Larsen
- 14Berisha
Substitutes
- 2Granli
- 11Thorstvedt
- 12Kristiansen
- 15Borkeeiet
- 16Askildsen
- 17Aalen Vindheim
- 18Evjen
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Reinhold Ranftl with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Pavao Pervan (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fredrik Ulvestad (Norway).
Booking
Stefan Ilsanker (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Austria. Xaver Schlager tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.
David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Norway).
Attempt missed. Andreas Ulmer (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.
Attempt saved. Reinhold Ranftl (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Sondre Tronstad.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Attempt blocked. Ruben Gabrielsen (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghayas Zahid with a cross.
Sondre Tronstad (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Veton Berisha.