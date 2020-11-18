UEFA Nations League - Group B1
AustriaAustria0NorwayNorway0

Austria v Norway

Line-ups

Austria

  • 12Pervan
  • 21Lainer
  • 6IlsankerBooked at 16mins
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 2Ulmer
  • 15Ranftl
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 23Schlager
  • 8Alaba
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 7Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 1Schlager
  • 3Trimmel
  • 5Trauner
  • 10Schaub
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 13Stankovic
  • 16Grbic
  • 17Balic
  • 18Zulj
  • 19Kalajdzic
  • 20Onisiwo
  • 22Wiesinger

Norway

  • 1Bråtveit
  • 6Ryerson
  • 3Hanche-Olsen
  • 4Gabrielsen
  • 5Skjelvik
  • 10Zahid
  • 8Tronstad
  • 7Ulvestad
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 9Strand Larsen
  • 14Berisha

Substitutes

  • 2Granli
  • 11Thorstvedt
  • 12Kristiansen
  • 15Borkeeiet
  • 16Askildsen
  • 17Aalen Vindheim
  • 18Evjen
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Reinhold Ranftl with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Pavao Pervan (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Ulvestad (Norway).

  6. Booking

    Stefan Ilsanker (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).

  8. Post update

    Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Austria. Xaver Schlager tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Norway).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreas Ulmer (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reinhold Ranftl (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Austria. Conceded by Sondre Tronstad.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruben Gabrielsen (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghayas Zahid with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Sondre Tronstad (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Veton Berisha.

