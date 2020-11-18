Czech Republic v Slovakia

Foul by Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic).
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 6Kalas
- 4Brabec
- 17Mateju
- 15Soucek
- 21Kral
- 12Masopust
- 8Darida
- 14Jankto
- 13Ondrasek
Substitutes
- 2Zima
- 3Jemelka
- 7Barak
- 9Dockal
- 10Kopic
- 11Krmencik
- 16Koubek
- 18Cerny
- 19Holes
- 20Vydra
- 22Novák
- 23Mandous
Slovakia
- 1Rodák
- 2Pekarík
- 5Gyömbér
- 14Skriniar
- 15Hubocan
- 22Lobotka
- 10Rusnák
- 19Kucka
- 17Hamsik
- 20Mak
- 21Duris
Substitutes
- 3Pauschek
- 4Valjent
- 6Gregus
- 7Suslov
- 8Schranz
- 9Mazán
- 11Mráz
- 12Jakubech
- 13Hrosovsky
- 16Satka
- 18Safranko
- 23Greif
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic).
Marek Rodák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Tomas Hubocan.
Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).
Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).
Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Slovakia 0. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Attempt saved. Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Foul by Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic).
Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Foul by Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic).
Michal Duris (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.